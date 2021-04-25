Susan Kae Miller (Klemm), 63, of Hart, passed away on April 23, 2021.
Susan loved the Lord. She was a faithful wife, a loving mother and a friend to all. Family was everything to Sue and her love didn’t stop there; it reached so deep into the community around her. Our lives are forever changed by her love. Although we grieve, our hearts rejoice because she’s home with her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Susan was born in Ludington on May 29, 1957, to Dorris and William Klemm.
She is preceded in death by her mother Dorris Klemm, father William Klemm, stepmother Barbra Klemm, father-in-law Laurence Miller, bother in-law and two sisters in-law.
She’s survived by the love of her life Randy Miller; her children and grandchildren Tony and Elizabeth Miller (Alyssa, Geneva, Quinn, Remington), Jacob Miller (Love), Autumn and Trent Lucius (Nolan, Ethan, Aaron); and brothers, Gary Klemm, Ron Klemm and Don Klemm.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Hart Cemetery with Bob Gray presiding.
Arrangements were entrusted Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.