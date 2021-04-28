Susan Kae Miller (Klemm), 63, of Hart, passed away on April 23, 2021. She was born in Ludington on May 29, 1957, the daughter of William and Doris Klemm. Sue grew up in Ludington and graduated from Ludington High School in 1975. After graduation she worked for her parents at Klemm Men’s Wear. From West Shore Community College, she received her associate in arts degree; from Grand Valley, her bachelor of science; and, from Central Michigan University, her master of science. Sue lead Spectrum’s cancer support group and was an active member of the Emmaus Community.
Susan met Randy Miller in the spring of 1993. They fell in love and were married Sept. 26, 1993. The Lord blessed them with 27 years of marriage, and they were looking forward to retirement and growing old together. You’d rarely see one without the other. Sue and Randy especially loved serving the Lord together. They worked together on many spiritual retreats for Emmaus. Sue wasn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work when something needed to be done. She enjoyed being the bookkeeper for Yankee Built Construction and Randy Miller, LLC.
Sue loved her role as a housewife and taking care of her husband. She also loved being a mom, treating her stepchildren as if they had been birthed by her. She tried to show understanding and patience through the harder years. Most importantly, she prayed, loved, encouraged and supported her stepchildren. She invested in them and made an impact that will live on through generations. She was proud of each one and loved to tell people that she was mother to three and grandmother to eight and she didn’t even have to go through the birthing. She was Nana to some and Grandma to others. She made each grandchild feel special. Her grandkids adored her. She was the “cookie Nana” and always had a supply of cookies in the jar. Family was everything to her. She loved her nieces and had a special place in her heart for them. She especially loved watching them play basketball and cheering for basketball (as well as cheering for the Orioles!)
Sue was patriotic and proudly followed in her father’s footsteps in making sure the American flag was raised each day and taken down each night. She loved the simple things in life: sunsets on the beach, going hiking, fishing, camping, baking and singing and listening while Randy played his guitar. She was the one who brought the songbooks to the Christmas parties so we could all sing. Her hobbies included painting, gardening, learning different instruments, and most recently, rock hunting at Summit Park with good company.
The cottage was her happy place, where she enjoyed sunrise coffee on the deck and fishing Nichols Lake. It was a special place to enjoy time with family and friends and store up many precious memories.
Sue is survived by the love of her life Randy Miller; her children and grandchildren Tony and Elizabeth Miller (Alyssa, Geneva, Quinn, Remington), Jacob Miller (Love), Autumn and Trent Lucius (Nolan, Ethan, Aaron); and, brothers, Gary Klemm, Ron Klemm, and Don Klemm.
She was preceded in death by her mother Doris L. Klemm (Johnson), father William Klemm, stepmother Barbara Klemm (Anderson), father-in-law Laurence Miller, one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Sue lived, laughed and loved well. The extent of her impact cannot be measured, as she touched the lives of so many. She gave the best hugs. Though she sleeps, she will live on. Our hearts are forever changed by her love. Susan loved the Lord, she was a faithful wife, a loving mother and a friend to all. Her love reached the community around her. Although we grieve, our hearts rejoice because she is home with her Lord, Jesus Christ.
“Though He brings grief, He will show compassion, so great is His unfailing love.” Lamentations 3:32
Please share your photos and fond memories of Sue at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Her life will be celebrated at a graveside memorial service at Hart Cemetery on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund or Spectrum Health Angel Fund.
