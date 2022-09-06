Susan Kay Petersen, 70, of Ludington, formerly of Bay City, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Sue was born on June 12, 1952, in Bay City, the daughter of John Sebastian and Nancy Lou (Wirsing) Kloha Jr. She graduated from T.L. Handy High School with the class of 1970.
While Sue had several jobs throughout her career, including working as an optician, photo lab technician and photographer, most of her time was spent at Dow Chemical Company where she was a technician for Ziploc. Sue was a year-round resident of Hamlin Lake and enjoyed photography and sailing.
Sue is survived by her husband of 40 years, Edward Petersen; daughters Jacqueline Kuch and Jennifer Woller; grandchildren Kimberly Kuch, Natalie Bublitz and Alex Bublitz; great grandson Oliver Jackson; siblings Eileen Hodges, Maureen Hawkins, Valerie Kloha and Bradford Kloha; and her beloved feline Laser.
Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her brother Ricky Kloha.
A celebration is being planned for sometime in October.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Humane Society of Marathon County, Wisconsin.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Sue at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.