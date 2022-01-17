Susan “Susie” Castor, 77, of Pentwater, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 21, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Dorothy (Krupka) Hoenigman.
Susie attended St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing on the campus of Purdue University where she met her husband, Mike. She dedicated the early years of her marriage to her children and family. Susie was a director of nursing in long-term care for many years and ended her nursing career with hospice. Upon moving to Pentwater, she and her husband opened Air Fun Kites and eventually Pentwater Toy Box, where Susie owned and operated the business for 14 years.
Susie is survived by her husband Michael Castor; children Scott Castor and Lori (Castor) Suttner (Jeff); grandchildren Nathan Combs and Michael Combs; brother Thomas Hoenigman (Renee); and, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents Carl Hoenigman and Dorothy (Krupka) Hoenigman; and, her brother J.C. Hoenigman.
In accordance with Susie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held in the summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, www.hom.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.