Suzann Jean Nankee, age 81, of Branch, formerly of Traverse City, passed away June 1, 2022. She was born Oct. 23, 1940, in Central Lake, to Edwin and Freida (Wanke) Seaman.
Suzann worked at Grand Oaks Nursing Home in Baldwin for 25 years, then as a cashier at Walmart in Ludington for 10 years. Suzann was a member of the Baptist Church in Custer. She enjoyed walking through the Ludington State Park and sitting on the benches watching the SS Badger come in at sunset. Suzann also cherished the time she spent with her significant other, Dennis. She loved him dearly.
Suzann will be greatly missed by her children Penny J. Francour, Lynn Ann Kyte, Susan M. Eager, Melissa N. Spencer,and Michael A. Eager; her eight grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and, four great- great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Richard Hole and her husband Donald W. Nankee.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.