Suzanne Marie (Smith) Smith, 87, of Ludington, passed away peacefully April 11, 2023 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 17, 1935, in Custer, the daughter of the late Eugene and Rosetta (Wing) Smith. Susie graduated from Ludington High School in 1953. On June 12, 1954, she married her first love, Duane M. Smith of Ludington, and together they shared 68 years of marriage and raised six children together.
After graduating, Susie worked for two Ludington doctors until becoming a devoted mother and homemaker. After raising her children, she returned to work at Memorial Medical Center as a unit secretary for 13½ years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of St. Simon’s Catholic Church of Ludington. Susie loved being a mother and homemaker, reading, working in the yard and spending time with family and friends.
Susie is survived by her husband Duane; children Vicki (Phil) Johnson of Twin Lake, Bobby (Lisa) Smith of Manistee, Timothy Smith, Mary (Randy) Haight and Christopher (Traci) Smith, all of Ludington; grandchildren Joshua (Heather) Taibl, Brooks (Cody) Johnson, Shelby (John) Smith, Cara (John) Bartlett, Casey Smith, Zachary Skoog, Jacob Skoog, Ashley (Andrew) Nienow, Emily (Jesse) Alt, Brooklyn Smith and LaQueisha Hill (Spencer); 15 great grandchildren; brothers Mike (Carol) Smith and Terry (Peg) Smith; sisters-in-law Marilyn Malliett and Dianne (Bill) Perry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Rosetta Smith; in-laws George and Beatrice Smith; daughter Lauri Louise Smith; grandson Timothy Chase Smith; granddaughter Brittany Sue Smith, sisters Nedra Shanks and Karel Schott; brothers-in-law Roger Schott and Fred Malliett.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice for its excellent care during Susie’s illness. Also, a very special thanks to Susie’s granddaughter Emily Alt for her tireless and compassionate care during her grandmother’s final days.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon’s Catholic Church of Ludington with Father Dan DePew officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the funeral starting at 10 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will follow at St. Simon’s Family Center.
Private burial will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Memorial contributions in memory of Susie may be directed to Harbor Hospice or St. Simon’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.