Suzanne Marie (Smith) Smith, 87, of Ludington, passed away peacefully April 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1935 in Custer, the daughter of the late Eugene and Rosetta (Wing) Smith. Susie graduated from Ludington High School in 1953. On June 12, 1954, she married her first love, Duane M. Smith of Ludington, and together they shared 68 years of marriage and raised six children together.
After graduating, Susie worked for two Ludington doctors until becoming a devoted mother and homemaker. After raising her children, she returned to work at Memorial Medical Center as a unit secretary for 13½ years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church of Ludington. Susie loved being a mother and homemaker, reading, working in the yard and spending time with family and friends.
Susie is survived by her husband Duane, children Vicki (Phil) Johnson of Twin Lake, Bobby (Lisa) Smith of Manistee, Timothy Smith, Mary (Randy) Haight and Christopher (Traci) Smith, all of Ludington; grandchildren Joshua (Heather) Taibl, Brooks (Cody) Johnson, Shelby (John) Smith, Cara (John) Bartlett, Casey Smith, Zachary Skoog, Jacob Skoog, Ashley (Andrew) Nienow, Emily (Jesse) Alt, Brooklyn Smith, LaQueisha Hill (Spencer); 15 great grandchildren; brothers Mike (Carol) Smith, Terry (Peg) Smith, sisters-in-law Marilyn Malliett, Dianne (Bill) Perry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Rosetta Smith; in-laws George and Beatrice Smith; daughter Lauri Louise Smith; grandson Timothy Chase Smith; granddaughter Brittany Sue Smith, sisters Nedra Shanks and Karel Schott; and brothers-in-law Roger Schott and Fred Malliett.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice for their excellent care during Susie’s illness. Also, a very special thanks to Susie’s granddaughter Emily Alt for her tireless and compassionate care during her grandmother’s final days.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church of Ludington with the Rev. Fr. Dan DePew officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at St. Simon Family Center.
Private burial will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Memorial contributions in memory of Susie can be directed to Harbor Hospice or St. Simon Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.