Sylvia Ann Bottje, age 69, of Free Soil, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home, with her daughter April at her side, with a smile on her face, saying “She was Fine.”
She was born on Jan. 10, 1953 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, daughter of the late Rev. Richard E. and Dorothy L. (Smeed) Marbeiter. She was a graduate of Onekama High School with the class of 1972. Sylvia married Mark Sage Bottje on June 17, 1972, at the Manistee Assembly of God Church. Mark preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2020, after 48 years of marriage. In 1992 she began driving school bus for the Mason County Central School System, retiring in May 2020. Sylvia was very spiritually minded and very devoted to the Lord, and considered that she was a child of the King. She enjoyed spending time with her family and also loved to be around the water and go swimming whenever possible. She was a member of the Scottville Wesleyan Church.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter April Bottje of Free Soil; two sisters and brothers-in-law Joanne and Roger Douglas of Muskegon and Carolyn and George Cook of New Haven, Indiana; and, her sister in-law Diane Bottje of Grand Haven. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, her parents Rev. Richard and Dorothy Marbeiter, two brothers and a sister in-law; Lawrence Marbeiter and Eugene and Georgeine M. Marbeiter, two brother’s in-law’s, Donald Bottje and Doug Bottje.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Scottville Wesleyan Church at 2 p.m. with Dennis Cogley officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will be held at the church, following the service. Burial took place at the Grant Township Cemetery in Free Soil.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.