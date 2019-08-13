Tammy Lynn Whitney, age 54, of Twin Lake, formerly of Ludington passed away Aug. 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 17, 1964 in Pontiac to Raymond and Dorothy (Prince) Whitney. Tammy graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1983. She received her associate’s degree in nursing at Western Kentucky University in 2001. She worked as a registered nurse at Medical Center at Bowling Green and then at Nightingale Nursing as a travel nurse. Most recently she had been working at several nursing homes in the Ludington area.
Tammy was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church where she was very involved. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family and her cats. Tammy had a strong work ethic and loved helping others.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Holly (Huston Hastie) Reaume of Dayton, Ohio; her siblings, Lisa Jones of Ludington, Michael Whitney of Everett, Washington, Angela Whitney of East Tawas, and Charles Whitney of Everett, Washington; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.