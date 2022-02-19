At her home in Arcadia, at the age of 51 with her family by her side, Tammy Sue “Duggan” Fisk-Walker lost her battle with pancreatic cancer and began her new adventure in heaven on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Tammy was born on Nov. 24, 1970, in Manistee. She was the loving daughter of John (Dee) Fisk and her late parents Diane (Michael) Gilbert. She graduated from Manistee High School in 1989 and from West Shore Community College in 2010. Tammy was preceded in death by her late loving husband Rich Duggan and then blessed on June 6, 2015, to marry the love of her life, Scott Walker.
Tammy loved everyone and enjoyed working in the hospitality and customer service industry all her life. She owned Arcadia Handmade and Tons-of-Postcards. She was an avid independent sales representative for Avon, was the manager at the Travelers Motel of Onekama, a former Hardlines clerk at Meijer, senior customer service representative for Fifth Third Bank of Ludington and assistant manager at KFC in Manistee.
She loved the great outdoors and enjoyed visiting the Upper Peninsula, kayaking on the river and had a love for thrill rides. She was also a true and dedicated fan of the TV series, “The Walking Dead,” which she watched while cuddling her two fur babies, Manson and Rosco.
Throughout her life, she was known and loved by so many people, touching every heart of those she knew and met along her life’s journey.
She was always the one with the infectious smile on her face and the warmest heart, always thinking of others first. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy; she loved them with all her heart, especially her daughter and two granddaughters.
Tammy is survived by her loving husband, Scott Walker of Arcadia; daughter Shawnee Fisk; and granddaughters Camilla and Willow Chapa of Ludington; her parents John and Dee Fisk of Manistee; brothers Caleb (Jennifer) Fisk of Onekama and Richard (Marcia Olmstead) Fisk of Manistee; sisters Alisha (Doug) Richley of Onekama and Melanie (Brandon Green) Fisk of Manistee; her grandparents Arthur Eddy, Sr. of Manistee and Chet (Carol) Gilbert of Free Soil; her mother-in-law Carol Walker; brother-in-law Todd (Holly) Walker of Arcadia; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Besides for her parents Diane and Michael Gilbert and her late husband Richard Duggan, Tammy was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Marion Fisk, Janet Eddy and Al Gramza, and her father-in-law Jerry Walker.
In keeping with Tammy’s wishes, she will be cremated. Family, friends and others whose life Tammy touched are invited to a celebration of her life on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.