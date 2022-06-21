Teresa “Teri” Lynn Schrader, age 69, of Hudsonville, formerly of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Teri was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, especially to her best friend from Arkansas, Cheryl Schoeneweis. She loved flowers, having worked for Nordlie Floral of Grandville for several years and enjoyed making beautiful floral arrangements for her home and garden. She is survived by her caring husband Kim Schrader, who has lost the love of his life; son Kim Schrader II (Kelly); daughter Kiley Schrader; grandchildren Drew, Christian and Dahlia Schrader; sisters Sue Boroff (Bill), Marian Dee Spitzke (Grant) and Nancy Bracey (Bruce); brother Mark Hosner (Creble); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Teri was preceded in death by her parents Dwight (Dee) and Ardath Hosner; father-in-law Bill Schrader (Marie); mother-in-law Doris Pielick; and sister-in-law Margret “Cybrian” Stambler. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Drrive SW with Pastor Dennis Gilbert officiating. The burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Relatives and friends may meet the family Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
