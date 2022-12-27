Terry Lee Hillier, 64, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Terry was born on April 21, 1958, the son of Virgil and Johanna (Peeraer) Hillier. In 1976, Terry graduated from Ludington High School. On August 9, 1991, Terry married Debra (Jolly) Hillier. Together they shared over 30 years together. Terry had been employed by TenderCare, Ludington Area Schools, and Mason County, maintaining various county buildings. In 2000, he was able to retire and enjoy the simpler things in life. Terry and his father loved hunting together. They’d spend much of their time bonding over their shared passion. Terry was also known for his great dancing at Johnny’s of Custer. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He would often take them camping and have family cookouts, something all would look forward to.
Terry is survived by his wife Debra Hillier; children Kendra (Jason) Thoreson, Brandon (Tiffany) Coughlan, Andrew (Ashley) Coughlan, Jamie (Jason) Lemmer, Lindsey (Miguel) Crawford, Matthew Hillier and Victoria (Matt) Grandon; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Cheryl (Gordy) Macher, Carol (Jim) Macken, Louann Mydlo, Cathy (Gary) Lock, Laura (Richard) Lebrun and Christi (Daniel) Helminiak; and his special furry companions Marley and Zoe.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Johanna Hillier; brother Gary Hillier; sisters Connie Hill and Barbara Hillier; and grandson Brandon “Lil Brandon” Taylor.
