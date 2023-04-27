Terry Ray Thompson, 62, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Terry was born on May 3, 1960, the son of Ray and Victoria (Knizacky) Thompson. He was a 1978 graduate of Mason County Central High School. In 2021, after 42 years of working as a grinder for Great Lakes Casting, Terry was able to retire.
At the age of 4, Terry saw The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and said it changed his life. He had a passion for music and loved The Beatles and classic rock. He taught himself left-handed guitar and played in many area bands through the years, including, Centerline, Boozie Kreek and Olyver Twyst.
His love for music also led him to release his own album.
Terry’s two sons, Christopher and Jeremy, were his greatest joy in life. Christopher had muscular dystrophy and Terry dedicated his time and love caring for him.
Terry is survived by his son Jeremy Thompson; mother Victoria Thompson; siblings Sharon Amsterburg, Greg Thompson and Bonnie (Randy) Zuchowski; and, nieces Korina (Rob Flynn) Thompson and Tabitha (Jeremy) Czarnecki.
Terry was preceded in death by his son Christopher Thompson and father Ray Thompson.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.