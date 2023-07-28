Thayne David Patterson, 37, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2023.
Thayne was born on May 17, 1986, the son of Gordon R. and Michelle L. (Patterson) Anderson. In 2005, Thayne graduated from Ludington High School. Upon graduation Thayne attended Vatterott in Iowa where he earned his HVAC certificate. Thayne was able to spend many years with his sweetheart and fiancé Tiera L Pierce by his side. Thayne worked as a carpenter and was also employed by Great Lakes Casting. He also worked for Voith Siemen. Thayne was a member of Radiant Church.
Thayne loved the outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting, ice fishing and big lake fishing. He also enjoyed camping, disc golf and playing pool. Above all else, he loved spending time with his soulmate Tiera, his son David, and family.
Thayne is survived by his parents Gordon and Michelle Anderson; siblings Terra (Dusty) Fowler of South Carolina, Ethan (Kalsey Jager) Anderson of Muskegon, Morgan (Anderson) Frey of Ludington, and Corinne Anderson of Texas; fiancé Tiera Pierce and son David Kian Russell Patterson of Ludington; grandmothers Doris Patterson of Ludington and Patricia (McCarthy Anderson) Cross of Allendale; nieces Kenley, Sophia, Evelyn, Keiona, Serenity (Gracie), Alyssa and Alana; nephews Noah, Jonah, Grayson and Hayden, all of which had a very special place in his heart and whom he loved very much.
Thayne is also survived by his aunts Kelly (Sean) Quinlan of Iowa and Brenda (Bunny Patterson) (Shawn) Casebolt of Rothbury; uncles Michael (Katie) Patterson of Washington and Kevin (Christina) Anderson of Fruitport; 14 cousins and many second cousins; several great aunts and great uncles; and many numerous friends.
Thayne was preceded in death by his grandfathers David E. Patterson and Russell Anderson; step-grandfather Dave Cross; and several great aunts and great uncles.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 from noon until 4 p.m. at Stearns (Ludington) Beach.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.