Theodore Allen Bailey, age 78, of Hart, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born May 17, 1942, in Charlevoix to Theodore and Jeralynne (Howe) Bailey. Ted graduated from Roseville High School, near Detroit. After high school, Ted enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for four years.
Ted was a teacher for Hart High School for 30 years, 25 of those years he was also the high school football coach. He was a member of the Eagles. Ted was a very loving and caring man who loved to be around friends and the golf course. He was very loved and he will be missed very much!
Ted is survived by his wife Jane Ann Bailey, his children Mike Bailey, Mark (Pam) Bailey, Matthew (Julia) Bailey and Christina (Max) Saunders; his grandchildren Morgan, Jeff, Jenny, Tim and Weston; his great-grandchildren Tom and Lilly Bailey; and, his brother Bob (Barb) Bailey.
Besides his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his brother Jack Bailey and his sister Sherri Ellis.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.