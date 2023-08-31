Theodore C. “Ted” Schoenherr, 75, of Custer, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Ted was born on Oct. 19, 1947 in Ludington, the son of Frederick W. and Gladys M. (Wright) Schoenherr and graduated from Mason County Eastern High School with the class of 1966. He furthered his education at Michigan State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education in 1970. On Aug. 15, 1970, Ted married Mary M. Chye at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer and they just celebrated their 53rd anniversary earlier this month.
After teaching in the Millington School District for one year, Ted returned to Mason County and taught social studies and special education at Mason County Eastern High School for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2000. He was very knowledgeable about past and present events in history and enjoyed sharing his insight with his students. During his tenure at Eastern — Ted also coached baseball and basketball, and following a storied 29 year baseball coaching career with 275-plus wins, was recognized by his peers by being inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1997. In his retirement, Ted continued to support the Cardinals by caring for the fields in Custer and Fountain for the local recreation leagues for many years. Ted loved to hunt and fish, often with his sidekick and best friend Scott Smith or one of his grandkids. He loved to recall stories of his many hunts, sometimes embellishing a bit, and even wrote books for his grandkids detailing their hunts together. He enjoyed visits with friends talking about hunting, sports, and occasionally politics, but mostly loved being around his family, supporting them in everything they did at a moment’s notice. One of his specialties was making monkey bread and blessing his kid’s co-workers with his treats, always with a witty note to brighten their day. He was very proud of his garden and enjoyed sharing the produce with friends and family.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Gladys; his brother Fred Schoenherr; and his sister Betty Johnson.
Along with his wife Mary, Ted will be greatly missed by their sons James of Livonia, Mark of Custer, and Christopher (Shaunda) Schoenherr also of Custer; his grandchildren Parker, Piper, and Paisley Schoenherr; his sister Sally (Al) Johnston of Reed City; his brothers and sisters-in-law Janice Raupp of South Lyon, Carl Johnson of Mason, David (Janice) Chye of Hesperia, Theresa (Jerry) Bowers of Custer, Bill (Fran) Chye of Fountain, and Dorothy (Rex) Ranney of Edmore; his best friend Scott (Deborah) Smith of Custer; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many great friends.
A gathering of Family and Friends will take place for Ted on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 5–8 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Those who wish to remember Ted with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Scottville Recreation program to be used for Custer and Fountain.
Please visit Ted’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Ted with his family.