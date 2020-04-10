Schwass, Theodore “Ted” Howard died peacefully at his home in Riverton on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was 85. Ted was born on July 12, 1934 to Howard and Leone (Beadle) Schwass. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1952. After graduating Ted enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for six years. Ted married Joan Ziemkowski on Sept. 11, 1954 and they cherished 65 years of marriage together. They have two children Jeffrey and Jolynn.
Ted worked for the Ludington Post Office for 42 years. In 1970, he purchased his grandmother’s farmstead and started his “hobby” farming career. This developed a partnership and lifelong friendship with Roy Hackert, and TeRo Farms was formed. Throughout his many years of farming he added more and more farms to his “hobby” and enjoyed growing asparagus, apples and cherries. He retired from full-time farming in 2004 but continued to actively farm apples at his own homestead.
Ted was a member of the United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School.
He was also a member of The American Legion, Ludington Boat Club, Masons, Elks and the Ludington Jaycees where he was awarded Jaycees Michigan Senator by the Ludington Group.
Ted loved anything to do with history and enjoyed reading or watching old movies about historic events. He also loved to watch sports. His favorite music was polka music and he would never miss the chance to teach you how to polka.
Ted was preceded in death by his father Howard Schwass, mother Leone Beadle Gator and brother Richard “Dick” Schwass.
Ted will be terribly missed by his wife of 65 years Joan; son Jeffrey Schwass (Sheri), daughter Jolynn Steiler (Donald); grandchildren Anthony Schwass (Amanda), Alycia Schwass (Matt), Emma Steiler, and Mitchell Steiler; as well as great-grandchildren Elliot Schwass, Charlotte Schwass and Baby Schwass due in May 2020. Ted is further survived by his sister Nancy Schwass, brother Mitchel Schwass (Caroline), nieces, nephews and many cousins. Ted was incredibly proud of the legacy he created with his family.
Memorials can be directed to the United Methodist Church of Ludington or The American Legion Post 76 in Ludington.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Please share your fond memories of Ted at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.