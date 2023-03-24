Theresa was born on April 20, 1929, in Farmington to Joseph A Karlé and Monica (Meurer) Karlé. Theresa lived through history as The Great Depression and World War II were the backdrop to her childhood and teen years.
Theresa attended St Mary’s Academy in Monroe. Upon graduation, Theresa entered the convent there and became an IHM nun. However, this was not to be her life calling. She left the convent, worked for a time, then met Jack (John) Shaw in Detroit. They married and had six children.
A history participant once again, Theresa was a wife and mother while being a part of the growing force of “working women.” She taught grade school. Later, after returning to Monroe, she worked as a proud Teamsters member for an auto parts factory. After retiring, she was a foster grandparent, and in 2001 was named “Foster Grandparent of the Year” for her outstanding service in that program. She was active with her church where she had been a church lector/reader. About 20 years ago, Theresa moved to Ludington to be closer to some of her children. She lived independently at the Longfellow Towers until her death. She had many friends there, and she will be missed by her friends and family.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son James Patrick Shaw, her parents and her seven siblings.
Her youngest sister Monica Carnell survives her. Also surviving are her children Michael (Debra) Shaw, David (Mary) Shaw, Elizabeth (David) Antkowiak, Mary Ann (William) Payne and John Shaw; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be on Sept. 7, 2023 at St Simon Church, 702 E. Bryant St, Ludington with a 10 a.m. visitation followed by 11 a.m. mass. A luncheon to follow mass. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.