Thomas A. Coleman, 85, of Ludington, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at home. Tom was born at home, in Ludington, on Sept. 13, 1935, the son of Louis Alexander and Grace (Gustafson) Coleman.
A full obituary will be posted later this week.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher, Ludington, with Rev. Domingo F. Shriver officiating. Interment will be in the North Victory Cemetery near the family farm. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, and Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of services at Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Funds at Emanuel Lutheran Church, the Mason County Historical Society or a charity of one’s choice.
