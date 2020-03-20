Thomas A. Schaner, age 77, of Hart, went to be with God on St Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Tom was born in Hart on June 28, 1942 to Fred and Virginia (Bruckman) Schaner.
He graduated from Hart High School in 1960 and married Patricia E. “Pat” Nixon on Oct. 13, 1962. He started barbering in Shelby in 1961, a career that spanned 53 years. He operated Tom’s Barber Shop in Shelby.
Tom was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He served the community with Oceana E.M.S. for 20 years.
He loved music and both Tom and his wife have played in the Pentwater Civic Band on the Village Green since the age of 15. He also played with the Scottville Clown Band and West Shore Woodwinds for many years. Tom was an avid golfer and he also enjoyed rollerblading on the Hart-Montague Bike Trail. Above all he was a dedicated family man and spent the last years of his life traveling with Pat and enjoying spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Jim (Lee Ann) Schaner, Sandy (David) Bantien, and Abigail (Ben) Adams; his grandchildren, Jordan (Zack) Burton, Kelsey Schaner, Jesse Bantien, Nicholas Bantien, Weston Adams, Annabelle Adams and Ella Adams; his great-granddaughter, Randi Jo Burton; his brother, Larry (Chris) Schaner; sister, Judy (Jim) Kidd; his uncle, Joe (Billie) Bruckman and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sadly, his mother-in-law, Anna “Laverle” Nixon followed Tom in death by just 15 hours. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Clayton Nixon.
A Memorial Mass for Tom will be held at a later date to be determined due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, Please consider a donation to either the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 4942 or the Tom Schaner Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation for Oceana County, 388 S. Hancock Street, Pentwater, MI 49449. This scholarship will be given annually to a Hart High School senior student entering a trade school or going on to study music. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.