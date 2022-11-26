Thomas Carl Clair, 72, passed away in his lakeshore home surrounded by his family on Nov. 23, 2022. Tom was born on Jan. 16, 1950, in Trenton, New Jersey to Joe and Marjorie Clair. Brother to John (Tess), Tom grew up in Ewing Township riding bikes, sledding and chasing their escaped pet rabbit down the street. The family moved to Bingham Farms when Tom was in ninth grade. Always active in sports, Tom was on the golf team at Birmingham Groves High School and played intramural football at the University of Michigan where he studied economics and political science. He spent his career at General Motors and Delphi before retiring to the Ludington area. Tom married his best friend, Joan, and together they raised three daughters, Martha (Jim) Catalano, Sarah (Marc) Miller and Elizabeth (Adam) Moyer. Along with golfing and hiking in the Ludington State Park, Tom was the voice of reason, comic relief, adventure organizer, event photographer, travel companion, dog whisperer and music authority to his family and innumerable, lifelong friends. Tom’s favorite role was Papa to Salaina (Zac) Crumb (nee Catalano), Hannah Catalano (TJ Lambert), Callan Miller, Brendan Miller, Riley Moyer and Jay Moyer and was a provider of countless summer memories along the shores of Lake Michigan. Tom made a huge impact on everyone he met, is a substantial loss to those who loved him, and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a future date.
As tributes to Tom, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the Hospice
Foundation of America are appreciated.
