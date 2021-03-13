Thomas E. Parks, age 77, of Ludington, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born July 22, 1943, in Benton Harbor to James and Mary (Clauss) Parks.
At the age of 17, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served during the Vietnam War where he was missing in action for 6 months. He also served on the USS Newport News during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After returning home to Benton Harbor, Tom worked for several years as a machinist at the Benton Harbor Foundry.
Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 76 in Ludington. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was very handy. He loved fixing cars.
Tom is survived by his significant other of 17 years Julie Horowski; his son Michael Shane Parks; his grandsons Tommy and Jacob Parks; his siblings Richard Parks, Mary Ann Schmaltz, Duane Higginbothan and Melissa Welch; and good friends Dave and Georgene Horowski.
Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother Everett Parks.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service with military honors will be held later this year.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com