Thomas Edward Peterson, “Tommy the Swede”, of Hart, age 77, passed away on Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at home. Tommy was born Oct. 2, 1942 to Fred and Mae Peterson.
Tommy graduated from Hart High School, class of 1961, after which he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam for two years. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Tommy began employment at Caswell Lotocha as a truck driver, retiring in 2009 after 50 years of service. He was a member of the Eagles, Elks, Moose Lodge, American Legion and the Danish Brotherhood. Tommy enjoyed cruising around town and shooting the breeze with his friends while having an ice cold beer.
Tommy is survived by his brother Dick Peterson, son Vince Peterson, two grandsons Lee and Cory, nephews Jeff Amstutz and Steve Peterson, nieces Shelly Amstutz and Jackie Peterson, brother-in-law Dick Amstutz, sister-in-law Kay Peterson, along with three other great-grandchildren.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judy Peterson, brother Don Peterson and daughter Kimberlyn Peterson.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Please use the South West entrance and bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors.