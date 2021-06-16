Thomas Eugene Edwards, 80, of Scottville, passed away on June 14, 2021.
Thomas was born on Nov. 10, 1940, the son of the late Edwin and Linda Edwards. He married Diane Miller on Aug. 20, 1960, and retired from Great Lakes Castings.
Thomas is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years Diane Edwards; children, Cheryl (Keith) Goodyear, Lorie (Tony) Tellie and Lynn (Ernie) Shaughnessy; grandchildren Jennifer Weiner, David Goodyear, Christopher Goodyear, Mark Tellie, Ashley Geisler and Mellissa Lemire; numerous great- grandchildren and great, great- grandchildren; and, two sisters.
Thomas was preceded in death by his son James Edwards and numerous siblings.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.