Thomas Eugene Sheppardson, age 78, of Scottville, passed away in hospice care Dec. 13, 2020. He was born May 11, 1942, in Kalamazoo to the late Ralph and Margaret (nee Thomas) Sheppardson. Tom graduated from Comstock High School, and earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in music education from Western Michigan University.
Tom was a music director and later a middle school teacher at Mason County Central Schools. His many musical endeavors included leading the General Assembly Big Band. He was an active member of the Mason County Fin and Feather club.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Sandra Sheppardson of Scottville; daughter Laura Sheppardson of Oxford, Mississippi; son Ken Sheppardson of San Francisco, California; and sister Pat (Ed) Gasaway of Vicksburg; niece Jacki Gasaway of Carbondale, Colorado; nephew Jim (Lori) Gasaway of Kalamazoo; and great nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
