Thomas H. Harrison, of Custer, formerly of Davison, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Services will be held at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road, Davison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Visitation is at 11 a.m., services at noon. Burial will be in Flint Memorial Park. He was born to Ben Franklin and Blanche Aretta (Tucker) Harrison on May 30, 1938. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 5½ years. He retired from General Motors, Flint Truck and Bus after 32 years of service, where he worked as a general foreman. Donations may be made in his honor to the Davison American Legion Post 267 or the Sanilac County Humane Society.
He married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Markiewicz on Feb. 23, 1960. They were married for 47 years, until her passing on Feb. 13, 2007. Tom lovingly cared for his Ginny for 3½ years while cancer ravaged her body and mind. They adopted their daughter Kim in October 1964, and in 1966, Jay was born, completing their family.
He was a part of the Class of 1956 from Davison High School, although he didn’t graduate with his class. He and his sister Mona were part of the first graduating class of the Davison Adult Education program in 1974.
He leaves the following family members to cherish his memory: daughter Kim (Wayne) Zander; son and best friend Jay Harrison; sisters Rosemary Nelson, Judy Harrison (Max Inman) and Beth McPherson; brothers Ernest (Carol) Doyel, Paul (Sandy) Doyel and Tim (Julia) Harrison; sisters-in-law Charlene Harrison, Patricia Harrison and Kitty Harrison; brother-in-law Paul Willitts; and a very large family of nieces and nephews and their families, which numbers well over 100.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ben, Blanche and Louise (his stepmother, whom he came to call “mom”); his wife Virginia (Ginny); brothers Bill Harrison, Homer Harrison and Ben Harrison; sisters Mona O’Dell, Venita Ebert, Margaret Willitts and Evelyn Doyel; brothers-in-law Pat O’Dell, Bob Ebert, Roy Nelson and Mike McPherson; in-laws Emily Foster, Agnes and Jedi Hendrix, Martha (Virgil) Watkins, Ann (Charles) Kitchen, Robert (Sharon) Foster; Lorna Harrison. Also preceded in death by his furry friends Smokey, Tommy, Miss Prissy, Buddy and Chip.
We extend our thanks and gratitude to the staff of Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital 4 Heart ICU and Floor 9, the Palliative Care Team and Spectrum Health Hospice. While the entire team of those who were caring for him were amazing, and he was blessed to have their care while he made his transition from this life, special thanks goes to his nurse Matthew, whose care and attention in those final hours eased his passing into whatever is on the other side, and made it a gentle, quiet transition.
Tom was a gentle soul, who did what was right, just because it was the right thing to do. He taught his children to do the same. His family meant everything to him.
