Thomas J. Hammond, age 69, of Riverton Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was born Sept. 12, 1951, at Paulina Stearns Hospital in Ludington to Bruce and Victoria (Rinkevicz) Hammond.
He worked 33 years at Great Lakes Castings before retiring in 2006 and was a member of the Riverton Township Fire Department for 20 years.
He enjoyed hunting with his father and then passing those skills down to his own boys. He also enjoyed coaching his son Kirk’s baseball teams, cruising around Mason County with his boys and shooting pool for Murphy’s.
He will be greatly missed by his two sons Kirk (Christine) Hammond of Ludington and Eric Hammond of Scottville; sister Kathleen (Tom) Barnett of Scottville; brother Frederick Hammond of Newaygo; three step-granddaughters April (Mike) Rush of Stanton, Ashlei (Matt) Williams of Newton, Mississippi, and Amber Stanaway of Ludington; seven step-great grandchildren; an aunt Amelia Fresinger of Colorado; several nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Victoria, an infant sister Constance and an infant brother Charles, numerous aunts and uncles and sister-in-law Karen Hammond.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverton Township Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road, Scottville, MI 49454.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Riverton Township Fire Department, c/o Joe Cooper, 4622 S. Morton Road, Ludington, MI 49431 in Tom’s memory or dropped off at the celebration.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Ludington.