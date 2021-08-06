The family of Thomas James “Jim” Rider, are saddened to report the peaceful passing of their own personal, but well known “fishing legend!” He made his own jigs and spoons and he loved giving them away and sold hundreds! He was also an incredibly talented woodworker making many beautiful pieces.
Jim was born in Kennan, Wisconsin, on Dec. 9, 1931, to Thomas James Rider Sr. and Myrtle (Hea-cock) Rider. The youngest of eight children and the last to pass. Jim’s personal spiritual journey started on July 21, 2021, at 7:21 p.m. with his loving family by his side. Jim served in the Korean War and was wounded in battle twice, but was unable to recover from two surgeries in June for colon cancer here on the home front. After giving the C&O Railroad more than 30 years, he retired to continue his passion for fishing and woodworking.
We, his family are so very proud of him for taking on this last battle, knowing the risk involved. He taught us all so much in life and even more as he fought the good fight with so much strength and determination! We are saddened beyond mere words that he is no longer physically with us, but we are filled with gratitude and respect for all he stood for, all he taught us, and the love he had for his family. A part of him remains in each of us!
Jim was preceded in death by a son Kenneth Scott Rider.
He leaves behind his wife of 68 years Peggy (Scheidt) Rider; four children Rhonda (Steve) Voorheis, Greg (Jackie) Rider, Jacque (Ray) Collins and Mitch (Brenda) Rider; 11 grandchildren; and, 17 great-grandchildren.