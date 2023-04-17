Thomas Joseph Walsh of Ludington died peacefully after a brief illness at Ludington’s Corewell Hospital, surrounded by family.
Tom was 80 years old. Born in Grand Rapids in 1942, Tom attended Grand Rapids Junior College and Western Michigan University, where he earned his A.A., B.A., M.S., and EdS.
In 1967, Tom married the love of his life and best friend, Connie. After several years working in the Chicago area, Tom and Connie moved to Ludington, where he began his career of over 30 years with Community Mental Health. He is survived by five siblings; his daughters Angela Walsh-Morris (John) and Jessica Walsh (Robert Frolick), both of Illinois; granddaughters Chloe Morris and Stella Frolick; and his wife, Connie.
Tom was happiest when spending time with his family, especially when they could travel together. He dedicated his life to their happiness as well as helping others in his community and beyond.
In accordance with his wishes, there will not be a funeral. For those seeking to express their love and appreciation for his legacy, the family encourages people to volunteer to serve and help others.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Friends of the Ludington State Park or the People’s Church of Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.