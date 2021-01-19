Thomas Lane Dewyer, 76, passed away peacefully at home with hospice care on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with leukemia the past year and a half.
Thomas was born to Leo Charles Dewyer and Emma Marie Roberts on July 23, 1944.
He graduated from Ludington High School in 1963 and served as a fire specialist in the U.S. Air Force from July 25, 1965, to Jan. 5, 1969, honorably discharged as an E4 Sargent. He also served for many years in the Michigan National Guard. He worked at Howmett Corp. in Whitehall from 1970 to 1978 and the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier for 30 years retiring Feb. 2, 2002. After spending many winters in Michigan, he moved to Tucson, Arizona, in April 2007 returning to Michigan with his leukemia diagnosis in June 2019. He enjoyed all things Michigan Wolverines his entire life and spending time with his family, coaching tee ball/softball and helping others. His faith was very important to him.
Thomas is survived by his children Rodney (Sheryl) Dewyer of Chelsea, Stephanie Talsma of Ludington and Michelle (Charlie) Jensen of Ludington; grandchildren Nick, Zack and Kate (Alexander) Dewyer, Andrew and Brooke Talsma and Caitlin, Tristan, and Madison Coleson; great-grand-son to be (in March) Eli Alexander; sister Margie Dewyer; brothers John and Raymond Dewyer; and, best/special friend Shawn Lange.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Susanne; brother Robert; sisters Carol Dewyer, Marion Nephew and Lois Setterbo; sisters-in-law Jackie Dewyer and Nancy Dewyer; and, brothers-in-law Otis Nephew and Jim Setterbo.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society. A special thank you to hospice of Michigan especially Steve, Julie and Jackie; Cancer and Hematology center of GR, and Dr. Polorvaran and staff, we greatly appreciate the wonderful care given to Thomas during his illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. www.oakgroveludington.com.
We love you dad, always and forever.