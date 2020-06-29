Thomas Lee Cobb, 64 years young of Hanover, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully in his home Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by family members.
Thomas was born in Ludington to the late Gilbert Cobb and Betty (Rake) on Jan. 7, 1956.
Tom moved from Michigan to Wisconsin after high school, where he found his companion of over 40 years, and wife of nearly 34 years, Cheryl (Boettcher). Together they worked at Bay Ship Building in Sturgeon Bay until ultimately moving to California with their two young children in 1987.
Tom continued with welding, working at Continental Maritime in San Diego, where he excelled in his field. While living in California, he enjoyed the sun and heat, when not working.
In 2002, a work opportunity brought them and their young son out to Hanover, Pennsylvania. After moving, Tom found employment and enjoyment working in maintenance at a retirement center in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, for more than 10 years. He loved the stories he would hear from the numerous residents, as well as helping them out with their needs. Tom remained until his health started to decline, missing the residents as well as the ability to work.
In the latter years of his life, he loved traveling to Michigan to spend with his mom, sisters and brother — as well as his numerous nieces and nephews; along with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, including a surprise trip with his wife to Niagara Falls as a present to her.
In addition to his wife, Cheryl, Tom is survived in death by his daughter, Rachel Lee (Cobb) Signor and husband Tom of Oxford, New Jersey and his son, Adam Michael Cobb Sr. and his wife, Scarlett of Millerville, Pennsyvania; five grandchildren Tristin Lee Ashaunte Wood, Evelyn Ruth Signor, Adam Michael Cobb Jr., Sawyer Kennedy Cobb and Kamryn Skylar Cobb; his mother Betty Greiner; four sisters Christine Anderson, Vicki Maher, Linda Roberts, Sue Frisbie; a brother Michael Cobb; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Cobb.
A celebration of life will be planned for later this year (end of summer/beginning fall) in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.