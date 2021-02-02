Thomas (Boonehow) McClure, 61, formerly of Scottville. Tom went to e the with the Lord on Jan. 30. Thomas was born Oct. 13, 1959, in Flint to Leo J. and Cecilia (Lucius) McClure Sr.
Thomas moved with the family to Scottville in the fall of 1969. Thomas was a dedicated truck driver for many years.
Tom is survived by his children Kera McClure of Rock Island, Illinois, and Kirk McClure of Saginaw; his mother Cecilia McClure of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; brothers Doug (Sue) McClure of Otisville and Chris (Cindy) McClure of Davis, California; sisters Theresa (Tim) Hargreaves of Grand Rapids, Barbara Bowers of Easley, South Carolina and Marion Coleman of Fountain Inn, South Carolina; and, three grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Leo; brothers Leo (Jim) McClure Jr. and Anthony Jay McClure; both sets of grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Thomas will be cremated and buried in Michigan at a future date.