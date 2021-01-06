Thomas Michael Hinshaw, affectionately known as “Hacksaw,” ended his ride on Dec. 17, 2020 at his Ludington home with his partner, Kathleen Van’t Hof, known as “Katesaw” at his side.
In addition to Kate, Hack will be greatly missed by his sisters Ruth Himburg of Naples, Florida, and Janice “Toots” Rinal of Traverse City; his children and stepchildren Michele Fazel of Grand Rapids, Erich Bohrer of Traverse City, Ami Nowosad of Cheboygan, Conan Doyle of Mississippi, Stephanie Quist of Battle Creek, Carrie Quist of Redford, Ryan Quist of Colorado and Jessica Quist (Brenden Peterson) of Ludington. Hack will also be missed by grandchildren that were dearly loved and many wonderful friends throughout northern Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald “Buck” and Ruby (Monroe) Hinshaw; his sister Ann Marina; and his nephew Ronald (Tiger) Elliot.
Hack was born on July 8, 1949, in Battle Creek. At eight years of age, following his mother’s death, he moved with his father to Northern Michigan where he spent the remainder of his life. He graduated from Brethren High School and attended Michigan Tech University on a football scholarship. He worked as a meat cutter in the grocery industry in Interlochen, Gaylord and Cheboygan.
From his football days, Hack was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. He held the office of Past Worthy President of the Gaylord Eagles and was a long standing member of the Northern Knights Motorcycle Club.
Over the years, he participated in many activities: softball, horseshoes, bowling and his greatest loves, motorcycle riding and golf. He was a master on the grill and his steaks were amazing.
Hack will be most remembered for his great smile and welcoming personality. He never met a stranger he did not call a friend.
A special thank you to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Hospice of Michigan for the care they provided during the last weeks of his life.
A celebration of Hack’s life will be held on July 24, 2021, at the Northern Knights clubhouse in Petoskey.
In lieu of flowers, Hack and Kate ask that you perform a random act of kindness in his honor and obtain a COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available.