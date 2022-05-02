Thomas Norman Thomas, age 65, of Scottville, passed away in his home on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was a musician, music educator, minister and pastor, husband, father, grandfather and so much more.
He was born in Pontiac on May 15, 1956 to Richard and Jeanette Thomas. Raised in Royal Oak, Tom grew up with a love of music. A love that would lead him to serve nine years in the U.S. Army Band, where he would meet the love of his life Donna.
He further pursued his passion of music education through Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, and obtaining his degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.
In his early years in education, Tom spent time playing tuba professionally in Missouri’s Springfield Symphony and many other small ensembles throughout his teaching career.
Tom’s very being was in his teachings.
It wasn’t a career, it was his heartbeat. He was committed to his community and devoted his entire life to his students, ingraining his love of music in the hearts of all with a passion second to none.
He was generous, loving, sacrificial, and devoted.
Equally important to him was his church and his love of the gospel. Tom spent years as a music minister in Southern Baptist Churches from Missouri to Michigan, later to become ordained by the church as a pastor of Open Heart Fellowship in Ludington.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jeanette Thomas; his mother-in-law Lily Marston; and, brother Paul Thomas.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna; father-in-law Ralph Marston; brothers Bill and Rick Thomas; sons Andrew (Michelle) and Joshua (Amanda); his grandchildren Elliette, James, Desmond, Juliet, Ever, Ty and Emily; and, multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
In order for his loved ones to all be able to attend, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.