On Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, heaven gained Thomas Pierce Beatty. Born in Williamston on June 17, 1936, Tom’s legacy for living was in his giving; to his family, his friends, his community and his church. He loved the Lord with all his heart and soul and expressed his love in visible and tangible ways. Thomas was truly an optimist at heart, always willing to lend a hand or smile to those around him.
Growing up on a farm gave him a love for God’s earth; he was a true farmer at heart. He became active in high school with Future Farmers of America and went on to be elected president of Michigan’s FFA in 1955-56. After high school, Tom attended CMU and MSU in the field of education and counseling. Tom’s love for students was fulfilled in his work at O.J. DeJonge Jr. High School and Ludington High School working as a guidance counselor, principal and vice principal.
After retiring, volunteering became the center of Tom’s life. Tom was actively involved in the community, participating in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hospice of Michigan, Help Ministries, Habitat for Humanity, The Optimist Club of Ludington, Emmaus, The Gideons, Ludington Mural Society, The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan, along with being a youth leader and actively involved in his church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Yvonne Beatty; his brother Halsted (Bonnie) Beatty; children Katherine (Terry) Pargmann and Kimberly Wisz; grandchildren Ashley (Tyler) Wood, Rachel Wisz, Melissa (Tanner) McAninch, Anya Pargmann and Trenton Wisz; six great-grandchildren; and, many beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents David and Margaret Beatty, Ruth Beatty, and brother David Beatty.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church camp for kids.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.