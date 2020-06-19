Thomas R. Stokes, age 78, of Free Soil passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born Jan. 14, 1942 in Dearborn to Denver and Margaret (McKay) Stokes. Tom graduated from Edsel Ford High School in 1959. He married the late Catherine McIntyre in 1963.
Tom went to work for the Burroughs Corp and retired from there after over 30 years as a field engineer. After his retirement he spent a few years enjoying life and found that he loved to work. He went to work for the Little River Casino when they opened in 1999. He finally called it quits in 2006. Tom loved motorsports and the outdoors. In earlier years, Tom ran a part-time farm and loved working the land.
Tom is survived by his two children, Lori (Brian) Wright of Mason and Greg (Lyndie) Stokes of Free Soil; his three grandchildren, Margaret (Brody Cavanaugh) Wright, Justin Hasenbank and Kade Stokes; and his brother, Douglas (Paula) Stokes.
Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife Catherine in 2004.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private burial is being planned. A gathering will be announced at a later date.
