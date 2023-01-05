Thomas Raymond McCumber, II, 47, of Ludington, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. He was born Sept. 21, 1975, in Traverse City.
Tom was a truck driver for several years as well as a maintenance man and breakfast cook at Whiskey Creek. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed woodworking, deer hunting and ice fishing with his friends.
Tom is survived by his mother Irma McCumber; his son Austin McCumber; his daughter Brooklyn Nash; two granddaughters Averi and Adelyn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas McCumber Sr.; his paternal grandparents Jesse and Eva McCumber; and his maternal grandparents John and Odene Vande-Voorde.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Interment will be in the McCumber Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.