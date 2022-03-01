Thomas Rodney Vissers, age 72, of Ludington and formerly of Coopersville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. He was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Grand Haven to Robert and Mary (Meindertsma) Vissers. Tom graduated from Coopersville High School in 1969. He went on to study architecture at Ferris State University on a football scholarship. He married Christine (Neumann) Vissers on April 28, 1978. Together they raised eight children.
Tom worked in maintenance at Spring Lake Public Schools. After retirement Tom worked at Briggs True Value. He then went on to start his own home repair business, Great Northern Home Repair.
Tom was a member of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God where he was very active and volunteered often. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a “jack of all trades” and he loved to race cars. He had a Chevy Nova named “Mouse House”.
Tom will be greatly missed by his wife of 43 years Christine; his children Cheryl (Les) Ankersen, Lori (Jeremy) Wilder, Tricia (Dan) Wis-niewski, Tracy (Eric) Walle, Carol (Zac) Hubbard, John Vissers, Emmalie Vissers and Rachel Vissers; his 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters Mar-jo Vissers and Susan Vissers; his two nephews; and, several cousins.
Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Anne Vissers.
A memorial service for Tom will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Prayer and Praise Assembly of God, 509 N. Staffon St., Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be directed to Prayer and Praise Assembly of God.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.