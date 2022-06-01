Thomas “Tom” Anthony Bosse, 58, of Hart, passed away May 25, 2022. He was born March 1, 1964, in Shelby, the son of Mark Sr. and Nellie (Czarny) Bosse.
Tom enjoyed playing frisbee golf, working on cars and walking in the great outdoors, especially during morel and fishing season. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Tom is survived by his siblings Michael (Sharon) Bosse, Andrew Bosse, Barbara Clark, Emily (William) Smith, Catherine West and Timothy Bosse; sister-in-law Andrea Bosse; brother-in-law Rich West; and many nephews and nieces.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mark Bosse Jr. and his brother-in-law Lyn Clark.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., June 3, 2022, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 South Peach Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with Father Daniel Schumaker presiding. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 North 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with a praying of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held Friday at 2 p.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 6845 S. 50th Ave., Montague, MI 49437.
Memorial contributions may be made to: NF Clinic, PO Box 6026, Grand Rapids, MI 49516, nfmich.org/donate; Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441, HarborHospiceMI.org; or St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.