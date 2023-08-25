Thomas (Tom) M. Bourisseau, 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, 2023. His family takes great comfort that after a long and challenging battle with Alzheimer’s, Tom has now been made whole and is at peace. His family is looking forward to the day that they can be reunited with him in Heaven. Tom was born in Ludington on Sept. 21, 1939. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, LaVonne (Bonnie) Bourisseau and his three daughters Amy (David) Wozniak, Jodi (Rob) Coxon, Holly (Tim) Kauffman; his grandchildren Breann Wozniak, Alyssa Wozniak, Dave (Liz) Wozniak, Seth Coxon and Chaya Coxon; his great-grandchildren Crew, Easton, Monroe and Ellis Wozniak; his favorite grand-dogs: Toby, Dino, Enzo, Brooklyn, Mini and Bentley. Tom is also survived by his sister Sara (Dan) Stahl and his niece Leslie (Bill) Calabrese. The Lord also blessed and extended the Bourisseau family with Deb Urban, Pam Moran and Lavone McShane. Tom was preceded in death by his father Judge Francis (Ben) Bourisseau; his mother Margret E. Bourisseau and his beloved cousin Clarice O’Heron. Tom shared his love for the Lord with everyone including his family, friends, church groups and even people he just met. Tom and Bonnie attended Kentwood Community Church for over 25 years, often serving as greeters, serving in the Good Neighbors Cafe and being a part of the group Oasis. They had a wonderful small group for many years, that they shared laughter, life and many adventurers with. A few of Tom’s greatest passions included cooking, fishing, watching western movies and visiting lighthouses. He was also a big dog lover and often volunteered at Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary. Tom will forever be remembered for his dry dad jokes, his love of cigars and Jamocha shakes, and the fact that he and Bonnie moved and “flipped” houses (23 times) before it was a popular thing to do. Tom attended Ferris State College and after graduating, started his own Bait and Tackle shop. Later on, for 10 plus years, he was an administrator for hospitals and nursing homes. He then went on to design, start and operate several Christian Assisted Living and Memory Care homes throughout Michigan. In their retirement, Tom and Bonnie spent their days traveling, spending time with family and running a very popular dog daycare, called Happy Tails. During his Alzheimer’s journey, Tom continued to remember his immediate family and had wonderful caregivers and help throughout. There were many family, friends, neighbors, and healthcare staff, like nurse Laura Smith and niece, Pam Moran, who stepped up to lend a hand, say a prayer and often sit with Tom. In the beginning, he attended SarahCare, then spent a few months at Medilodge of Grand Rapids and passed peacefully in the care of staff and family at Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 8 at MKD — Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4646 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood. Family and friends can visit with the family from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home, with the service following starting at 3 p.m. Kathy Waayenberg will be officiating. There will be a luncheon to follow, also held at MKD. A private family burial will take place at a later date. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods or Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
