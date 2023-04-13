Thomas William Gaylord, 73, of Albion, formally of Ludington, passed away on April 4, 2023, from complications following surgery.
He was born on July 14, 1949, in East Lansing to the late William and Doris (Chapin) Gaylord. His family resided in Grand Rapids, Marquette, and eventually Ludington.
Tom graduated from Ludington High School in 1967 and Central Michigan University in 1971 with a degree in chemistry. It was there that he met the love of his life, Valerie Krause.
Tom married Val on Nov. 6, 1971. They were married 43 years. They moved to Battle Creek, Michigan so Tom could start a new job as a chemist at Kellogg’s. Within four years, they welcomed their children: Matthew, Meridith, and Denice. He worked for Kellogg’s for 28 years. Upon retiring, they moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where he worked as a system analyst for 10 years before retiring again.
Tom and Val moved back to Michigan where they bought a home on Prairie Lake. While living in Albion, they attended St. John Parish, where Tom was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom loved spending time with Val, his children, and their families. The title he loved most in life was Grandpa Tommy.
Tom is survived by his children, Matt (Melissa) Gaylord of Strongsville, Ohio; Meri (Beni) Shabani of Battle Creek, and Denise Boland of Osceola, Indiana; grandchildren Kennedy, Cassidy (Carston), Arion, Emira, William, Mia, Elisa, and Tatum; great-grandson Hayden; and brother Larry (Lynne) Gaylord of Ludington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie, in 2015; his parents, and his beloved son-in-law Jamie Boland.
The funeral took place on April 8 in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 5255, Attn: Father Olk, P.O. Box 181, Albion, MI 49224.