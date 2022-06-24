Tiffany Jo Edel, 41, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
