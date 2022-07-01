Tiffany Jo Edel, 41, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Tiffany was born on April 11, 1981 in Ludington, the daughter of Michael and Deborah (Cory) Edel. She graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1999.
She was blessed with three children and enjoyed working as an apartment manager for KMG.
Tiffany was heavily involved in 4H and West Michigan Livestock Council.
She loved animals and spending time with her family.
Tiffany is survived by her soulmate of 20 years, Dennis Cregg; her children, Rylee Ann, Dakota Lee, and Dallas John; father, Michael (Laurie) Edel Jr; parents-in-law, Debra (Tom) Brackett and John (Mary); Cregg; brother, Michael (Ashley) Edel III; brother-in-law, Kenny Cregg; sister-in-law, Joleen Babbin; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her daughter, Lexus Rangel; twin sister, Shelly Lee; mother, Deborah Jo Edel; grandparents, Everett and Joann Cory, and Michael and Mary Edel Sr.; aunt, Donna Isham; and nephew, Ryan Crawford.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family at www.OakGroveLudington.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.