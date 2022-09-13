The angels brought Tim Leafstrand, 65, to his final resting place on Aug. 28, 2022. Tim’s upbeat and charismatic personality brightened everyone’s lives around him.
Born on Sept. 20, 1956, Tim spent his childhood in Ludington. Graduating from Ludington High School in 1975. He shared a love for fishing, skiing, golfing and hunting with his father and brother.
With a passion for the great outdoors, Tim moved to Colorado where he began his career as a surveyor for Shell Oil Company. Once he started a family with spouse Christine Merritt, they raised their two children Lydia and Daniel in Ridgway, Colorado, and Tim transitioned his career to become a contract finish carpenter with Architects Collaborative.
Throughout Tim’s life he embraced his passion for skiing, elk hunting, fishing, panning for gold and living the “Mountain Man” lifestyle, with his family in his cabin in the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Tim relocated in May 2022 to his mother’s home in Ludington. His brother Tom, was his primary caretaker, with the help of his mother and father, they cared and comforted Tim during his battle with brain cancer. Tim spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones and childhood friends.
He is survived by his spouse Christine Merritt; daughter Lydia Leafstrand; son Daniel Leafstrand; mother Judith Towns; father Douglas (Marjorie) Leafstrand; brother Tom (Patty) Leafstrand; stepsiblings Norman (Jan) White, Joseph (Elaine) White, Jennifer (Ken) Petterson and Jeff (Jean) White; nephew Donald Leafstrand; and, several stepnephews and stepnieces.
A private Celebration of Life took place on Sept. 1, 2022, at the Lake House, in Ludington, with family and friends. Everyone wore a Hawaiian shirt, fake mustaches and ate elk tacos with lots of hot sauce and just a few shot-skis were taken, all in memory of Tim.
Memorials contributions “in Memory of Tim Jason Leafstrand” may be made to: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, P.O. Box 8249, Missoula, MT 59860, or the Petunia Parade, P.O. Box 10, Ludington, MI 49431
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.