June left this world from Lawlis Hospice five minutes before midnight on Sept. 1, 2021, to rest in God’s care until the great Day of our Lord Jesus Christ’s coming, after years of struggle with chronic pain and many health issues.
The relatives that survive her are her husband of 35 years Joseph; her three sons Jay, Craig and Sean; her brother Joseph Meisenheimer and sister-in-law Phyllis, nephew Joseph, niece Dawn; including grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
She was born in Hart to parents Lowel and Timna Meisenhiemer. June’s childhood took place in Summit Township on Deren Road. There as a teen, she helped in the work of her father’s fruit farm. She, with her brother Joe, used to tend a large garden and sold the produce from the roadside. June learned to drive the tractor long before she was legally able to drive a car. June was always a hard worker. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1964.
In her early adult years, she worked at Party Line Delicatessen.
June then worked for years as an aide in a group home. But her childhood dream was to become a nurse. Her friend Sally Jackman encouraged her to go to school. June graduated in 1987 from West Shore Community College. She put her all into her work. June worked in nursing homes and, most often, the third shift. She became very close to the nurses she worked with and to the people she served. If someone passed that was in her care, she mourned as if they were family.
June was a loyal wife and good mother. And everyone loved a hug from June, and it wasn’t just an ordinary hug; you could feel her love.
There will be no funeral services per June’s wishes. She was baptized into Christ in her early 40s. With firm faith in God’s power to save and raise the dead, June would want there to be a joy for her at this time. Her ashes will be placed in the ground next to her mother and father in Summit Township Cemetery, Mason County at the gravesite, Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. A small group of family and close friends will gather.