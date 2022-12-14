Timothy Joe Berndt, 69, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Timothy was born on March 6, 1953, in Flint. On May 19, 1990, he married his forever love, and best friend, Kelly (Silver) Berndt. They were able to enjoy 32 beautiful years together.
Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, during the Vietnam
War. For 18 years, he was a medical corpsman, also known as a “Doc.” After his honorable discharge, he found that he couldn’t stay away from the medical field. Timothy earned his degree as a registered nurse from West Shore Community College, also obtaining his Nursing Home Administrator License.
Wanting to learn more about his trade, he enrolled in George Washington University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in science and a bachelor’s degree in administration. He worked as an EEG technician at the National Institute of Health doing extensive research on seizures. Because of his hard work and
knowledge, Timothy published articles related to seizures in the American Journal of Medicine.
Timothy was a devoted member at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Besides his love for medicine, he also loved the outdoors. He especially loved his boat, where he would spend much of his days fishing from, bringing along his buddy, Harold Bowman. Hunting was also a favorite pastime for him. Timothy liked to look at life through a different lens. He found that he was quite good at photography and ended up winning an honorable mention award for his breathtaking photography.
Timothy is survived by wife, Kelly Berndt; mother, Maxiene Baker; daughters Nichole (Brandon) Hershey, Jenna (Nick) Stulz and Tiffany (Ryan) Berney; sons Derek Berndt, Robert (Kerri) Berndt; grandchildren Ryleigh and Jacob Hershey, Scout and Zephyr Stulz, Adrianna and MaKenna Berney, Rowan Berndt; brothers Thomas (Sally) Berndt, Dennise Hoole; sisters Tina Lamb, Theresa Nester, Kim Siddons, Michelle Nickerson; partner in crime Steve Lewandowski; brother/sister in-laws Diana (Steve) Imbembo, Sue (Rodney) Rathbun, Mike (Denise) Silver and Mark (Doris) Silver; and several nieces and nephews.
Timothy was preceded in death by his son Michael Berndt; in-laws Harvey and JoAnne Silver; brother-in-law Roger Bentz.
There will be a visitation on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington at 11 a.m. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.