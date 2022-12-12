Timothy Joe Berndt, 69, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. There will be a visitation on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington at 11 a.m. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

