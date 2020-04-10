Timothy Leo Rohrmoser, 68, of Ludington, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Ludington. He was born July 3, 1951, in Muskegon, the son of Howard and Lois (Masse) Rohrmoser.
Tim was a proud graduate of the Ludington High School Class of 1969. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He obtained his master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Tim worked as a civil engineer and consultant in reserve analysis and management for over 40 years. As he tells it, Tim got drunk at a high school reunion, bought a house and moved back to Ludington in 2015. He was an avid sailor, boat captain and scuba diver. He enjoyed traveling, skiing, running and music. But there was nothing he loved more than telling a good joke or story.
Tim is survived by his wife, Pat Rohrmoser; his daughter, Veronica (Tyler) Isham of Madison, Wisconsin; his grandson, Coleman; and a granddaughter due in June.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Gregory and Steven.
A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later date in Ludington – with Jack Daniels and Bloody Marys for everyone!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tim’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com