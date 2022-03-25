Timothy Ray Palacios II, age 38, of Scottville, passed away on March 19, 2022. He was born on Oct. 17, 1983, to Timothy Palacios and Sara Graham.
Timmy was a member of the Mad Hatters Club and a permanent borrower of people’s lighters. His huge heart was always there to help others in their time of need. He made friends wherever he went and was always the life of any party.
He is survived by his son Trysten Koegler; his mother Sara Graham; his father Timothy (Judie) Palacios; his sisters Tarra Perez and Cassandra Wolf; his grandma Agnes Graham; his nieces and nephews Rayven and Seth Bretschneider, Adria, Evan and Xander Staggs and Ava Palacios; his great niece Lylith Zeller; his great nephew Jasper Zeller; his girlfriend Monica Renee and her children; along with a gaggle of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In the words of Timothy: “In lieu of flowers, please send cigarettes and rolled blunts. Cash is also an acceptable form of bereavement.”
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
“May The Force Be With You.”
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.