Timothy Robert Whipkey, 70, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Timothy was born on June 27, 1951, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Fickey) Whipkey.
Timothy served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War.
He married Denise Strzynski on Nov. 28, 1998.
Timothy enjoyed watching New Orleans Saints football, fishing, birdwatching and playing games with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years Denise Whipkey; stepchildren Erica Organ, Tom (Elisha) Organ and Kimberly (Richard) Ziemkowski; grandchildren Emily, Christian, Evelyn and Lucas; brother Joe (Tammy) Wensil; and, his fur babies Callie, Pudd and Manny.
There are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.